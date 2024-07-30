Storms Early Tuesday, More Inbound Midweek

An early morning round of strong to severe storms sags southeast and out of here later in the day Tuesday. Once the storm threat diminishes, we're in for a hot and steamy afternoon with highs on either side of 90° and the heat index pushing triple digits. We're stuck in this active pattern through midweek with additional rounds of strong to severe storms overnight into Wednesday. The threat also remains the same; gusty, damaging wind and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.