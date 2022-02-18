Storms Lead To Cold

The storm threat is winding down as they continue to exit out of eastern Kentucky. Lingering showers will be around for a while, and could even be replaced by a snowflake or 2 by the time it ends late tonight.

The big story now becomes the cold air pouring into the Bluegrass. Temperatures will be tanking over the next several hours as the 60s of today are replaced by the 20s and 30s tomorrow. As the cold air takes hold, the fall will be dramatic at better than 5 degrees per hour (that's a lot!). A wintry feel tomorrow follows the spring feel of today. Luckily this cold is short lived as we'll be back to the 50s Sunday and 60s on President's Day Monday.

There were just a few wind damage reports from around the area. However, many of us saw a lot of rain today. The Kentucky Mesonet recorded many places with over 2 inches of rain. That heavy rain did lead to some localized flooding. The water will be going down as the rain ends.

LEX 18

We'll be dry and cold Friday and Saturday with milder and dry day on Sunday.

