Storms Leaving And Nice Summer Weather Follows

There were some strong and at times severe thunderstorms that blossomed Tuesday afternoon across southern and southeastern Kentucky. There were some sporadic wind damage reports, especially out of Pulaski County and also some instances of locally heavy rain. A lot of folks also got a lot of lightning out of the deal. Those storms were ahead of a cold front that will lower the temperatures a bit, but the bigger influence is going to be the lowering of the humidity. Anytime you can get that in mid July, it's a good thing.

In fact, by Wednesday morning our dew points will be heading back into the 50's as a new batch of Canadian air arrives, which will make your day tomorrow pretty comfortable. We'll be keeping the more comfortable air for the balance of the week.

Highs will be staying close to normal and above for the middle of July. We'll be in the middle and upper 80s until Saturday when a little spike of heat could take us up into the 90s.

That may be the peak of the heat as rain chances will begin to increase for us by Sunday and Monday and that will keep the temperatures in check. So we'll have another dry week and we'll wait to see the impacts on the drought.

