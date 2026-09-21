Storms possible this evening before fall-like temperatures arrive

After a cloudy start to Monday, we cleared things out and saw plenty of sunshine across Central and Eastern Kentucky this afternoon. That sunshine helped temperatures climb quickly, with highs reaching the mid and upper 80s across much of the area and even the low 90s farther south.

We have also started to see a few showers and thunderstorms develop across Southern Kentucky this afternoon. Additional storms will remain possible into the evening before a cold front finally brings us a noticeable change in temperatures.

A Few Stronger Storms Possible This Evening

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain possible through the evening, with the best chance generally along and south of the Western Kentucky and Bluegrass Parkways.

Not everyone will see a storm, but any that do develop could bring heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

There is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather across portions of the area, with locally damaging wind gusts being the primary concern. The overall severe weather threat remains fairly isolated, but we'll continue to watch any storms that strengthen through the evening.

A Few Showers Could Linger Overnight

Storm activity should gradually decrease later tonight as the cold front pushes farther south.

A few showers or an isolated thunderstorm could linger across Southern Kentucky overnight, but most of us should begin drying things out. Winds could also become a little breezy behind the front, with a few gusts around 20 to 25 mph possible.

More clouds will stick around heading into Tuesday morning as cooler air begins settling into the region.

Fall Arrives With Cooler Temperatures Tuesday

Tuesday marks the official start of fall, and temperatures will finally begin feeling more like the season.

Afternoon highs will only reach the mid and upper 70s across Northern Kentucky and the Bluegrass, while Southern Kentucky could still climb into the low 80s.

Most of the area should remain dry, although a few lingering showers or an isolated storm will still be possible across Southeastern Kentucky.

A Few More Showers Possible Wednesday

Cooler weather will continue Wednesday, with afternoon highs mainly in the 70s across the entire area.

A few lingering showers will remain possible, especially closer to the I-75 corridor, but most communities should stay dry. By later Wednesday, our rain chances will begin winding down as a quieter weather pattern takes control.

Dry and Fall-Like Through the Weekend

The second half of the week is looking great for anyone ready for some fall weather.

Thursday through the weekend should remain mainly dry, with afternoon highs staying in the 70s. The mornings will also become noticeably cooler, especially by Saturday and Sunday when lows could fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures may begin warming slightly again by Sunday and Monday, potentially returning to the low 80s, but overall we're looking at a much cooler and quieter stretch compared to the recent heat.