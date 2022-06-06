Watch
Storms Tonight

Strong Storms Possible
Posted at 5:55 PM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 18:02:10-04

We're watching storms developing tonight that can can have strong winds in addition to locally heavy rain.

The tranquil weather of the weekend got replaced today by a cool front sagging into the area. It's already brought some stronger thunderstorms into the area. And a slight risk of storms will continue into tonight. This would be storms capable of damaging wind gusts and hail to quarter sized or bigger. Even with the watches and warnings we've seen, this is still a fairly low end threat.

The transition to locally heavy rain will be with us as well. We have a marginal risk for a flooding downpour. If it occurs, high water or flooding will not be widespread, but isolated under the heavier storms.

With the downpours, some folks could pick up a quick inch or more of rain, while other folks not far a way may only get a small fraction of an inch.

Stay Weather Aware this evening and tonight.

