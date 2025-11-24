Storms Will Bookend Thanksgiving Week

It's Thanksgiving week and the storms will be bookending it. The first storm arrives tonight into Wednesday will be mainly a rain maker across the country. The weekend storm could bring a nice snow to our northwest.

In between, we're warm tomorrow with rain off and on through the day. There may also be a few rumbles of thunder as it turns breezy in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the 60s. This will be the warmest day for a while.

Temperatures will be falling by Wednesday afternoon as a lobe of Arctic air arrives for Thanksgiving. Highs Thanksgiving and Black Friday will likely stay just in the 30s.

A significant winter storm looks to be on the maps this weekend. At this point, the winter aspect of it looks to be to our north, but we'll continue to track it. If your weekend travel plans involve the Midwest or Great Lakes keep abreast of future forecasts.