Straight Up Summery Sunday

We're wrapping up the weekend on a very summery note, hot and muggy! Expect highs in the low 90s with mostly to partly sunny skies Sunday. Isolated showers will develop in the afternoon, much like Saturday. Active weather fires up early in the week with rounds of showers and storms heading our way starting Monday afternoon, peaking overnight and winding down later in the day Tuesday. The severe storm threat is very low but watch for gusty wind and heavy rain. Beautiful days will follow with below normal highs in the low 80s and sunny, dry weather midweek into the weekend.