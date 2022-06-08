Strong and severe storm threat this afternoon/evening

It is a very warm and muggy afternoon and one that will likely turn very active later today and this evening. An unusually strong late-season storm system is coming our way. Strong and severe storms are likely as that low and its energy and shear interact with this strongly unstable air mass.

The Storm Prediction Center has tightened up their 'Slight' risk area so now it's primarily the northern half of the area that has the greatest risk. However, all of us will still need to keep aware of changing weather conditions.

The Slight risk indicates a heightened threat of severe storms. With the seasonally strong low and extra sunshine adding energy to the system this afternoon, even the threat of an isolated tornado has increased. It again is mainly focused across the north, and it greater closer to the Ohio River. The 2% and 5% risks are not high, but they are noteworthy.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/I0ZTWXR6w8 — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) June 8, 2022

The prime time for all of this will be after 4:00 p.m. up until about 9:00 or 10:00 this evening.

Be cognizant of Watches and Warnings this afternoon and evening. Know your severe weather plan beforehand, so that if you do come under a warning, you will know what to do and not panic... STAY WEATHER AWARE.