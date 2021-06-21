Strong And Severe Storms

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for central and eastern Kentucky until 9:00 this evening. We continue to monitor storms with the potential of damaging winds, large hail in addition to torrential rainfall and intense lightning. Stay with LEX 18 StormTracker Weather and the MAXTRACK 2.0 for the latest weather updates.
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 14:44:13-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.