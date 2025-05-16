Strong And Severe Storms Tonight

The Severe Weather Threat continues into this evening and at least into the first couple of hours after midnight.

Thunderstorms will begin again this evening with severe weather possible. This includes the potential for damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain as well as a tornado threat. Have a severe weather plan and keep information sources handy.

We'll see a final push with a powerful squall line in the mid and latter parts of the evening, and winds to hurricane force will be possible with that line.

In addition, heavy rain is possible and a flood watch is up through the night south of I-64.

STAY WEATHER AWARE TONIGHT and keep information sources like the StormTracker Weather app handy.

