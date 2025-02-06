Strong, Isolated Severe Storms Thursday Morning

A warm front sparking strong to isolated severe storms (wind, hail & heavy rain) Thursday morning, mainly across southeastern counties will morph into a cold front pushing east later in the day. A flood watch remains in effect. This means a late morning/afternoon break from active weather before more scattered showers and storms fire up this evening. Highs will range from the 50s north to the low to mid 60s as you head from the Bluegrass, southeast. We'll take a break from active weather Friday with cooler highs around 50° the surge back into the low 60s Saturday with more showers and storms inbound.