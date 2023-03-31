Strong/Severe Storms Possible Tonight

It's going to be a Weather Aware night. A few showers and t-showers will be around during the evening. These will be mainly garden variety, just rain, thunder and some wind. An isolated severe storm will be possible.

LEX 18

However, from about 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the risk for strong/severe storms will increase. A strong squall line will be forming in western Kentucky and rocketing eastward. Damaging winds are the greatest threat, but all modes of severe storms are possible. Locally heavy rain is also a possibility. Keep an information source handy through the night.

Tomorrow, high wind gusts from 50 to 60 mph are possible and there's a Wind Advisory. Take extra care driving high profile vehicles. Sporadic power outages and tree damage can't be ruled out. Temperatures will also fall during the afternoon, so be prepared for the 40s as clouds take back over after morning Sun.