Strong Storm Chance Thursday

Storms Will End The Spring Warmth
Spring warmth eventually will bring spring storms. At this point, the chances of severe weather have diminished, but haven't gone away. The first wave of storms with severe potential likely misses us to the north in the afternoon.

We'll then watch a line of gusty thunderstorms associated with the cold front push through in the late evening and after midnight Thursday night.

At that point, they'll likely be sub severe, but we'll continue to Stay Weather Aware in case there are any changes.

After one more day more like mid April with highs in the upper 60s and pushing 70, cooler air begins to arrive for Friday, more so Saturday and then just downright cold again for Sunday and Monday.

