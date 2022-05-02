Strong Storm Threat Tuesday

May is our most active month for strong and severe storms and we're looking at that threat on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has placed central Kentucky and the Lake Cumberland area in the slight risk for severe storms. The risk decreases into southeastern Kentucky.

.The morning storms won't be severe but may have some good downpours along with lightning. After the morning storms we'll enjoy a midday lull as we enter into the warm sector of the approaching storm. The clouds will thin with some sunshine coming through as well. However, that's a bad thing as that will lead to increasing destabilization of the atmosphere. Basically it's adding energy to the system. By mid afternoon new thunderstorms will develop and these are the ones that could be strong, and possibly severe, with damaging wind being the main threat. However, there is going to be some shear available, especially the more northeast you go, so all modes of severe weather are possible.

After these storms, the weather calms down and cools off as we head into the latter part of the week. Unfortunately, that break in the rain looks short lived as rain and storms are looking likely for Oaks Day on Friday and some lingering rain may last into Derby Day Saturday. We'll continue to hone in on the specifics of those 2 days as we get closer.