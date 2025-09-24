Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Strong Storms and Heavy Rain Midweek

Clearing Out this Weekend
Expect numerous showers and storms Wednesday with a few strong to severe storms possible (damaging wind) in the evening, mainly west toward I-65. We'll also need to watch for heavy rain. After a 1" to 2" soaking Monday-Tuesday we could see another 1" to 3" of rain Wednesday-Thursday that could lead to localized flooding. Active weather finally wraps up Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s midweek climbing closer to 80° this weekend.

