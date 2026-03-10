Strong storms are possible on Wednesday

Get ready for a ride on the Kentucky weather roller coaster, as we could see strong to severe storms on Wednesday afternoon. Overnight, we will be warm, with scattered showers and storms by Wednesday morning. The morning storms are not the main event for Wednesday. The main event will coincide with the arrival of the cold front. The highest threat will be strong winds with a spin-up tornado, not out of the question. Once the front passes, our severe threat will close, leaving us with much cooler temperatures by Thursday. Highs will be near seasonal totals until the end of the workweek. By the weekend, we will warm back to the 60s and 70s before another strong cold front brings us back to the upper 30s.