Strong Storms, Heavy Rain for the Fourth

Active weather fires up for the Fourth of July, we're under a marginal risk for severe storms Thursday. A cold front will stall close to the Ohio River and we'll see showers and storms developing, mainly later in the day. Stay weather aware and watch for gusty wind and heavy rain that will impact outdoor activities. We'll see a break in the action this evening, hopefully providing a quiet window for the fireworks. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s with muggy air keeping it steamy. Additional showers and storms are likely Friday, but high pressure will take over this weekend, Saturday and Sunday look quiet and pleasant.