Strong Storms North

The Muggies have returned as has a risk for strong and severe thunderstorms, but not for everyone. The risk this evening and tonight is north of I-64 and the closer you are to the Ohio River, the greater the risk. The rest of us, it's staying very warm and muggy this weekend. For tonight the storms will develop north of I-64 while everyone else enjoys a good summer night with lows in the upper 60s. Some lingering thunderstorms will be possible Saturday, especially north and east. Otherwise it's a partly sunny and muggy day with highs in the mid and upper 80s.