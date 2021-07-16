Strong Storms Possible

We've been watching strong and at times borderline severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon. These will last into the evening with strong winds, intense lightning and locally heavy rain. The storms will continue off and on tonight and last into the day Saturday. We'll have some dry time, but still be prepared to take shelter whenever any of these storms approach.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 16:24:38-04
