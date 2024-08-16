Strong Storms Possible On Saturday

Watch Now
It's one of the last Saturdays of 'unofficial' summer and many folks will be out enjoying the day. With a lot of sunshine early it will be a hot and muggy day. But, Stay Weather Aware as the potential for strong/severe storms exists in the afternoon and evening as a strong cold front moves toward us. If you're out, just keep an information source handy during the afternoon and evening, just in case. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather threat along with intense lightning and heavy rain are all possible.

The threat begins during the afternoon as we could see multiple lines of storms during the afternoon and evening.

After the cold front passes, northerly winds will bring in cooler and eventually much less humid air starting on Sunday, and lasting through next week. There's a chance for some scattered storms Sunday afternoon during the transition.

