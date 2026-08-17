Strong storms possible overnight before slightly cooler weather arrives

It has been another hot and humid Sunday across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s and heat index values once again reaching the triple digits. We also enjoyed plenty of sunshine for much of the day, but our attention is now turning to another round of showers and thunderstorms moving through the region tonight.

Several thunderstorms have already developed across the region this evening, bringing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Additional storms remain possible overnight before a cold front finally brings some relief from the heat and humidity Monday.

Strong storms remain possible tonight

We are not finished with the storms just yet.

A disturbance moving toward the Ohio Valley, along with a cold front slowly pushing through the region, will provide another opportunity for showers and thunderstorms tonight. Storm chances will be greatest across the northern half of the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has areas near the I-64 corridor and farther north highlighted under a Level 2 out of 5, or Slight Risk, for severe thunderstorms. A Level 1 out of 5, or Marginal Risk, extends farther south into portions of Kentucky.

Damaging wind gusts will be our primary concern with any stronger storms that develop. The atmosphere remains very unstable and moisture-rich, which could support strong wind gusts or localized microbursts. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will also accompany some of the stronger storms.

Another cluster could arrive overnight

Even after some of our evening storms move through, another cluster of thunderstorms could approach the region overnight.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the exact timing and track, so those times could change. However, anyone heading to bed Sunday night should make sure they have a reliable way to receive weather warnings overnight.

Heavy rain could lead to isolated flooding

Along with the damaging wind threat, we'll also be watching for localized flash flooding tonight.

There is a tremendous amount of moisture available in the atmosphere, allowing thunderstorms to produce very heavy rainfall over a short period of time. Widespread flash flooding is not expected, but locations that receive repeated storms or particularly heavy downpours could experience isolated flooding problems.

Never attempt to drive through a flooded roadway, especially overnight when it can be even more difficult to determine how deep the water is.

A few storms linger Monday

The rain chances won't completely disappear Monday morning.

A few showers could be lingering around to start the day, followed by another opportunity for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. Severe weather is not currently expected with Monday's activity, although a few rumbles of thunder will remain possible.

Monday will also mark the beginning of our transition away from the oppressive weekend heat. Afternoon highs should only reach the mid to upper 80s.

It will remain somewhat humid through the day, but dew points will begin falling Monday evening as the front finally moves south of the region.

Tuesday brings sunshine and lower humidity

By Tuesday, we'll finally get a much-needed break from both the storms and the high humidity.

High pressure will settle into the region, bringing plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Afternoon highs should range from the mid to upper 80s, with a few locations potentially approaching 90 degrees.

More importantly, dew points will fall into the 60s, making it feel noticeably more comfortable outside. Tuesday night should also feel better, with overnight lows falling into the mid to upper 60s.

Much of Wednesday should also remain dry, although temperatures will begin climbing back into the upper 80s and lower 90s across parts of Central and Southern Kentucky.

