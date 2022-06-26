Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon

Today, we're looking at a more widespread coverage of storms compared to yesterday, and many of us do need the rain. However, some of the storms could push severe limits with a damaging wind gust possible from the strongest storms. The biggest threat from today's storms will be from things that are beyond the severe definitions, which is 57+ mph wind or hail 1"+ hail. Today's storms will be nasty lightning producers with at times nearly continuous strikes possible in places. Along with the lightning threat, in this muggy air mass these storms can also produce torrential downpours. We do need the rain, but hopefully for most it will come in a much calmer way. Regardless, Stay Weather Aware with the storms this afternoon and when you hear thunder, that's your signal to take your activities inside.

After the mugginess of today with highs near 90, we're going to cool off and dry out again as we begin the new work week. The Muggies will take a break again through mid week and our next rain chances after today likely aren't until next weekend.