Strong Storms Possible Tomorrow

As we wrap up another summerlike day, our attention turns to a cold front dropping in from the north. As it hits this warm and humid air, showers and thunderstorms will become increasingly likely Wednesday afternoon. Strong storms and locally heavy rain will be possible. Before that happens, this evening looks terrific with a mainly fair sky and summer warmth continuing as temperatures fall through the 70s. We can't rule out an isolated t-shower by morning.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 16:34:28-04
