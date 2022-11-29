Strong Storms Possible Tonight

It got warm today with highs in the 60s as the winds picked up. A strong cold front will plow through tonight, and we'll be on the edge of severe weather outbreak to our south.

LEX 18

For us, we'll see occasional showers off and on through the evening as it stays windy and the storms will become more numerous late this evening and in the hours after midnight. As the cold front gets closer, a squall line will form and race eastward. With that line, a damaging wind gust will be a possibility along with a few isolated downpours. We'll be tracking these developments and you'll need to Stay Weather Aware.

LEX 18

In addition to the damaging wind gust threat, other severe weather modes are on the table, but all of them are highly unlikely.

The front that is responsible for these storms showed up vividly during the latter part of the afternoon with a 30 to 40 degree swing either side of the front. For us in the colder air tomorrow, we'll be 20 to 25 degrees colder than today, and it will stay windy too.