Strong to Severe Spring Storms Midweek

A potent spring cold front will spark a round of dangerous severe weather across the Mississippi River Valley midweek with central Kentucky riding the eastern edge of it. Expect a gusty and warm Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s and a morning/early afternoon round of showers and t-showers. As that clears later in the day all eyes will turn west, sunshine breaking through cloud cover will add instability and a significant squall line will race east. The highest threat for widespread severe storms is firmly over far western Kentucky- damaging wind, tornadoes and large hail. Storms push into the LEX 18 viewing area late in the evening and will start to weaken. We're most likely to see strong to severe storms west, between I-75 and I-65 from about 9 PM to midnight. Showers, storms and heavy rain will continue into eastern Kentucky early Thursday morning but are likely to be non-severe as the line weakens overnight.

