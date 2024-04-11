Strong to Severe Storm Chance Thursday

Active weather continues Thursday but this will be a day to stay weather aware. After a cloudy and wet morning with showers and a few t-showers, low pressure will drag a cold front across the Commonwealth sparking scattered thunderstorms Thursday afternoon/evening. We're under a slight risk for severe storms (damaging wind) Thursday, the most likely areas impacted will be the Bluegrass into northeastern counties. The higher threat remains in Ohio and West Virginia. Heavy rain may also lead to localized flooding. Highs will crash from around 70° Thursday to the upper 50s Friday. A much cooler and blustery start to the weekend with lingering showers through the day. Saturday and Sunday rebound nicely, mostly to partly sunny skies and highs climbing from the 60s to the 70s late in the weekend.

