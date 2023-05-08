Strong to Severe Storm Threat Continues Monday

The active weather that wrapped up your Derby weekend continues Monday- remain weather aware! Expect a mostly cloudy and warm afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and a few showers and storms pushing east. The main round (a potential squall line ahead of a cold front) fires up and dives southeast Monday evening, roughly between 8 PM and midnight. Watch for damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. Most of the area is under a slight risk for severe storms Monday with a marginal risk across far southeastern counties. We'll take a midweek break as high pressure builds in late Tuesday into Wednesday.

