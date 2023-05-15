Strong to Severe Storm Threat Tuesday

Monday will stay mostly cloudy with isolated showers and t-showers possible, especially across southeastern counties. Expect highs in the 70s with a few spots pushing 80° down south. Tuesday looks much more active with low pressure spinning in, we'll see an uptick in shower and storm coverage, stay weather aware. Strong to severe storms (damaging wind and hail) will be possible with locally heavy rain also a threat. Rainfall totals may push 1" to 2"+ with localized flooding, especially if you have multiple bursts throughout the day. Behind the cold front humidity drops and sunshine returns for a much more pleasant Wednesday.

