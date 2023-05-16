Strong to Severe Storms for Election Day

Stay weather aware Tuesday! Low pressure spinning into the Commonwealth will spark rounds of showers and storms starting mid to late morning into the afternoon. Strong to severe storms will be more likely from noon on with peak coverage through the afternoon and early evening. Watch for damaging wind, large hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes. The low track will keep the highest severe threat south of I-64 where a slight to enhanced risk for severe storms is in effect. Southeastern counties could bear the brunt of this round. Highs will stay in the 70s.

