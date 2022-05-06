Strong to Severe Storms Friday

Active weather fires up Friday as low pressure spins across the Ohio Valley and pushes multiple rounds of showers and storms our way. Morning showers and storms will diminish with another round building in Friday afternoon in the Bluegrass, pushing into southeastern counties later in the day. Strong to severe storms are likely, with damaging wind the primary threat but isolated tornadoes and large hail will be possible as well as torrential rain. We remain under a marginal to slight risk for severe storms. It could be a soggy day for the Kentucky Oaks! As low pressure slowly pulls east we'll see lingering clouds and scattered showers overnight into Saturday morning. The one bit of good news for Derby Day, we'll slowly dry out through the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will fall from the 70s Friday to the 60s Saturday and end up back in the 70s by the end of the weekend.