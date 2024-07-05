Strong to Severe Storms, Heavy Rain Friday

A cold front finally sweeps through late in the day Friday but that means one more day of active weather, stay weather aware! We'll see a round of showers and storms develop late Friday morning and track east into the afternoon. We're under a marginal risk for severe storms, watch for isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy rain. It will be another steamy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s and the heat index spiking near triple digits before the storms move in. The rest of the weekend looks great, lower humidity, sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s as high pressure takes over.