Strong to Severe Storms Inbound

Active weather fires up to start the weekend, stay weather aware Friday! Scattered showers and storms early in the day will transition to a more organized round of strong to severe storms Friday afternoon into the evening. Watch for damaging wind, hail and heavy rain, fortunately the tornado threat is low. With a stalled front still hanging around, we'll see additional strong storms Saturday afternoon with a higher severe threat toward our southern border. 1" to 3" of rain could lead to localized flooding, especially after repeated rounds in the same area. With extensive cloud cover and on/off precipitation highs will stay in the upper 70s to low 80s.