Strong to Severe Storms late Friday

Stay weather aware early this weekend, we have multiple threats heading our way. Showers and isolated t-showers will develop Friday morning with a brief mid to late afternoon lull. Depending on how much sun breaks through the clouds, a round of strong to severe storms will blow through later in the evening. Timing puts it through most of the area from 9 PM through 2 AM Saturday. Damaging wind is the primary threat but we'll also need to watch for isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. A strong pressure gradient will crank up the wind Friday night through the day Saturday. A wind advisory is in effect through Saturday afternoon. Expect peak 45 to 55+ mph gusts, isolated power outages will be possible.

