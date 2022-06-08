Strong to Severe Storms Midweek

A semi-stalled front will slowly slide southeast midweek sparking scattered showers and a strong to severe storm threat. Our best chance for development will be Wednesday afternoon in the Bluegrass with coverage shifting into southeastern counties late in the evening. The entire area is under a slight risk for severe storms, it's a good day to stay weather aware. Our primary threat will be damaging wind gusts, but we'll also need to watch for hail and heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes are lowest on the list. Enjoy a brief break from active weather Thursday. Another round heads our way this weekend but with a southern storm track the severe threat will stay suppressed across the deep south. We'll see showers and isolated t-showers Friday with cooler highs in the 70s Thursday through Saturday.