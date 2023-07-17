Strong to Severe Storms Monday

An active pattern fires up again this week- stay weather aware! We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms Monday. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Watch for damaging wind, hail and heavy rain. Additional showers and storms will develop on and off Tuesday with showers lingering midweek. Heavy rain and localized flash flooding may become a problem Tuesday night into Wednesday. Highs will stay stuck in the 80s. One positive development, the smoky haze that set in late in the weekend will slowly dissipate as the wind shifts to the southwest over the next couple of days.

