Strong to severe storms possible for Saturday

We are tracking two rounds of showers and storms for Today. The first round will last through the morning hours and should stay sub-severe. A few heavy downpours are possible during the morning. The second round will be the stronger round as we will see the environment recover from the morning. Our likeliest hazard will be strong winds, but a few spin-up tornadoes are possible. Our window for severe weather will begin after 2:00 PM and last through the early evening hours. Make sure your alerts are turned on, and you have multiple ways to receive alerts in case any warnings are issued. Our severe risk will greatly decrease overnight, leaving us with a few storms for Sunday.