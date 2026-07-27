Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday Night

We're in for a hot and muggy Monday with highs in the upper 80s and the heat index well into the 90s. A heat advisory is in effect for western Kentucky. Watch for a round of showers and storms diving south late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms with the primary threat damaging wind. We'll see a gradual weakening trend as it tracks south and washes out. A few showers and storms will linger Tuesday morning before high pressure takes over and provided plenty of sunshine and seasonable highs in the mid to upper 80s through midweek.