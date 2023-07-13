A cold front will slowly settle across the Commonwealth Thursday, briefly stall and lift back north as a warm front this weekend. This will set us up for multiple rounds of showers and storms, the first firing up Thursday. Stay weather aware, we're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain possible. Active weather will develop late Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon/early evening. It will be a hot and steamy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see a lull in the action in the Bluegrass Friday with storms mainly across southern counties. Expect more widespread showers and storms Saturday.
Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday
Hot and Muggy into the Weekend
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jul 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-13 04:00:31-04
A cold front will slowly settle across the Commonwealth Thursday, briefly stall and lift back north as a warm front this weekend. This will set us up for multiple rounds of showers and storms, the first firing up Thursday. Stay weather aware, we're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain possible. Active weather will develop late Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon/early evening. It will be a hot and steamy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see a lull in the action in the Bluegrass Friday with storms mainly across southern counties. Expect more widespread showers and storms Saturday.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.