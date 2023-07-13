Strong to Severe Storms Possible Thursday

A cold front will slowly settle across the Commonwealth Thursday, briefly stall and lift back north as a warm front this weekend. This will set us up for multiple rounds of showers and storms, the first firing up Thursday. Stay weather aware, we're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms with damaging wind, hail and heavy rain possible. Active weather will develop late Thursday morning and continue through the afternoon/early evening. It will be a hot and steamy day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. We'll see a lull in the action in the Bluegrass Friday with storms mainly across southern counties. Expect more widespread showers and storms Saturday.

