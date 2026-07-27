Strong to severe storms possible tonight into Tuesday morning

A strong-to-severe line of storms will pass through the Commonwealth tonight and into Tuesday morning. Our greatest threat will be strong straight-line winds. The tornadic threat is low but not zero. Once we get into Tuesday, our chances of storms will decrease, and we will see one more day of heat and humidity. Highs will be near 90 with heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. Cooler temperatures will arrive by Wednesday, with highs dipping back into the mid-80s.