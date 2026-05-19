Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Evening

After hitting our first high in the 90s of the year, we're staying unseasonably warm Tuesday but adding in the chance for a few showers and storms. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers and storms will develop during the day but watch for a round of strong to severe storms Tuesday night. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms. The line will gradually weaken overnight, so the most likely area to see storms that could produce damaging wind will be north/northwest closer to the Ohio River. Highs will fall to near normal (upper 70s) Wednesday with scattered showers and storms lingering.