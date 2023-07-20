Strong to Severe Storms Thursday

Stay weather aware Thursday! Our last blast of active weather fires up before we finally simmer down for the weekend. We'll end up partly to mostly cloudy in the morning with a few showers and storms grazing our southwestern counties. The main threat gets rolling later in the day and may come in more than one wave. Expect an afternoon round followed by another later in the evening. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms Thursday with damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes possible. Highs will stay in the 80s through the end of the week and this weekend.

