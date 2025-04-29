Strong to Severe Storms Tuesday: Late Afternoon, Evening

Stay weather aware, we're entering an active phase in your Stormtracker forecast that will last multiple days. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Tuesday with well above normal highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Unlike our tranquil Monday, we'll see a late afternoon/evening round of strong to severe storms barrel through as a cold front drops in and stalls out. Damaging wind is the primary threat with this line of storms. That boundary lingers and remains the focus for additional rounds of showers and storms Wednesday into Thursday. The severe threat backs off midweek, but we'll still need to watch for strong storms and locally heavy rain. Showers and storms will linger Friday but diminish just in time for Derby day cooler highs in the 60s Saturday and Sunday.