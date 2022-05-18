Strong to Severe Storms Wednesday Evening

The remnants of a round of western storms will wash out to our northwest Wednesday setting the stage for active weather later in the day. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. If we see decent breaks in the clouds into the afternoon that will add instability and ramp up our chance for strong to severe storms, mainly Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. We're under a slight to marginal risk for severe storms with damaging wind, hail and torrential rain the primary threats. Expect lingering scattered showers and t-showers Thursday and a mostly sunny and hotter Friday with highs pushing 90°. More storms and a significant cool down will track our way later in the weekend.