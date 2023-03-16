Strong Winds And Big Changes

There is a strong cold front arriving later tonight and early tomorrow that will have powerful winds ahead of it. We may see gusts 45 to 50 mph later tonight and early tomorrow morning. Be aware driving later tonight and early Friday, especially if you're in a high profile vehicle. Even with these strong winds tonight, they're still much less than what we saw 2 weeks ago.

LEX 18

The cold front will have a big impact on temperatures tomorrow. We'll begin the day in the 50s, but we'll see these numbers crash into the low and mid 40s during the afternoon, so about 20 or so degrees colder than this afternoon.

It's been wonderfully warm today with highs surging into the 60s on a nice southwest wind. It's our warmest day of the week and it will be the warmest day we see for about a week.

Even as spring officially starts on Monday we'll be running 10 to almost 20 degrees below normal through the weekend. Spring warmth looks to return by the end of next week.