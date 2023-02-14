Strong Winds Tonight

We're looking at another windy night. A Wind Advisory is in effect tonight for central Kentucky and the Lake Cumberland area with wind gusts to 45 to 55 mph possible.

Make sure loose stuff outside is secured or brought inside. Also, take care driving high profile vehicles.

The strong southerly winds will also bring in a lot of springtime temperatures. We're looking at near record warmth tomorrow with highs in the mid 70s. The record high is 76 set in 1945, so we'll be close.

Finally, there will be a slight risk of severe storms late Wednesday night and into the day on Thursday. The storm potential may be coming at us in a couple of different waves. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe weather threat, but all modes of severe weather may be possible.

