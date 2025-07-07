We are stuck in the hot and muggy summer doldrums this week with highs consistently in the upper 80s to around 90°, steamy air pushing the heat index near triple digits and a daily chance for active weather. We'll see scattered showers and storms developing mainly during peak afternoon heating and diminishing after sunset each day. While the primary severe threat is well to our west, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain.
Stuck in a Summery Rut this Week
Hot and Muggy with Daily Showers and Storms
