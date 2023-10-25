Stuck in the 70s Midweek

It may be late October but it's still not feeling much like it! We are unseasonably warm through the end of the week. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s and more of the same on the way Thursday. A cold front approaches the Ohio River and briefly stalls this weekend bringing a low chance for a few showers and storms Friday through Sunday. The main wave will push through Monday with showers likely and a significant cool snap following.

