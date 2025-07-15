Stuck in the Summer Doldrums

We remain stuck in a stagnant summer setup with heat, humidity and a daily chance for showers and storms through the rest of the week. Expect highs to range from the upper 80s to low 90s with the heat index in the mid to upper 90s, pushing triple digits. Showers and storms will mainly be driven by daytime heating with late morning/early afternoon development and peak coverage mid to late afternoon and into the early evening. Severe storms aren't expected but watch for gusty wind and heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding.