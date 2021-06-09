Stuck on Soggy

We remain stuck in a stagnant and soggy pattern midweek with an upper low funneling deep moisture into the Commonwealth. Wednesday will be more of the same, scattered showers and a few strong storms capable of putting down torrential rainfall. Expect mostly cloudy skies in between rounds with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Don't look for much relief, this pattern holds for a few more days with showers and storms on and off Thursday through Saturday. With some locations already swamped from heavy rain we'll need to watch for localized flooding hazards through the end of the week.