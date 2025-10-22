Subseasonal fall weather continues

Our subseasonal weather pattern continues as highs will struggle to reach the 60s this afternoon. Despite the sunny sky, our highs will peak at 60 this afternoon as some of us will stay in the upper 50s. Overnight, a frost advisory will be in effect until 9:00 AM for some of us as temperatures will drop to the lower 30s. The rest of the work week will follow as temperatures will stay in the lower 60s until we reach the weekend, where we will reach the middle 60s with a chance for a shower or two on Sunday.